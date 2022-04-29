Feeding the medical center multitudes was not the first option on the table for members of a Bible study group at New Beginnings Church of God when they were challenged to do something for the community.
The first option was a bit more modest, but almost immediately the scope of the mission began to multiply — marvelously, if not quite miraculously.
“It started out as a comment by our pastor to bless the community in some way for all the things they did during COVID,” New Beginnings member Terry Simonette recalled Thursday of a proposal to provide meals for hospital personnel, “and we had one gentleman get up and say, ‘Well, we should feed the emergency room,’ and somebody else was dumb enough to say, ‘What about the cleaning crew — and what about the dietary — and what about ...’ So we said, ‘Well, we’ll just do them all.’”
It sounds simple enough: Provide a free meal for every single Meadville Medical Center (MMC) employee. Simple, maybe, but not easy. The final plan was eventually formulated through months of regular meetings with hospital officials, and that plan becomes reality next week.
From Tuesday to Thursday, volunteers from the Meadville church will serve approximately 1,450 hospital system employees at the Liberty Street and Grove Street facilities, One Vernon Place in Vernon Township, and eight other buildings. Meals will be provided over the course of three daily shifts and will be available buffet-style in conference and break rooms at the larger locations, with individually packaged meals delivered to the smaller buildings.
The food won’t consist of loaves and fishes, as in the biblical stories of Christ feeding the multitudes, but instead will feature meatball subs: Heroes for heroes, as it were.
During a last-minute planning session Thursday evening, Simonette said that New Beginnings had lost a number of important members due to the pandemic.
“At the same time, we had quite a few people who were very, very sick, including one in our (Bible study) group, that — because of the staff at the Meadville Medical Center — they’re here today,” he continued. “If it wasn’t for them, they wouldn’t be. We just felt that we need to know what we think of them, how appreciative we are for all the hard work. They put in a lot of hard work during the COVID and that’s why we’re doing this.”
It was a message that resonated with hospital executives who worked with Simonette’s Bible study group to make the meal distribution plan possible.
“It almost seemed endless for a while,” said Brian MacMurray, MMC’s vice president of ancillary services, of the demands placed on hospital staff over the past two years. “The staff have worked very hard to manage the COVID pandemic. This kind of recognition goes a long way toward letting them know how much they’re appreciated.”
In addition to meatball subs, meals will include a salad, a bag of chips, homemade cookies and a bottle of water. There will even be drawings for handmade goods that have been donated as word of the project has spread among church members and beyond, according to Ashley Sweda, another member of the Bible study or “life group” that conceived of the project and has been working on it since January.
“We hit stumbling blocks and we hit stone walls, but God put handholds on those stone walls so we could get over,” Sweda said at the church on Leslie Road earlier this week, where he was joined by his wife, Nancy, also a member of the life group. “From there, the energy has just multiplied and multiplied and multiplied.”
As the life group began work on the project and sought help from other volunteers, community members and area businesses, the reaction has been instructive, according to Sweda.
“This church is action — it’s all about action,” he said. “It’s take God’s word and then — boom. Let’s not talk about it, let’s put it into action.”
In addition to action, the group is also about love, Nancy Sweda was quick to add.
“We’re just trying to love on them,” she said of the MMC staff, “because they have worked so hard during this COVID. It was such a stressful and difficult time, we just want to love on them and appreciate what they’re doing.”