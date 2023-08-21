WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Hermitage was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash near Hartstown, according to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Jed. E. Davis died shortly after being transported to UPMC Horizon-Greenville following the two-vehicle crash.
Davis was traveling east on Route 322 at approximately 2:16 p.m. when Lawrence B. Aymar, 80, of Pittsburgh was turning west from a parking lot in front of the Crystal Lake Inn and adjacent to the southern side of the roadway when the crash occurred, according to police.
Aymar, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with one 77-year-old passenger, failed to complete the turn and was struck by Davis’ 2014 Harley-Davidson Road King, police reported. The motorcycle struck the car in the middle of the driver’s side.
Aymar and his passenger, Trudy A. Aymar, were transported to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries, according to police. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.
Davis was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash, according to police. State law does not require the use of a helmet for the vast majority of motorcycle drivers.
Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service, Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Mercer County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
