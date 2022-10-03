NOTE: This update is Lake Erie Walleye Trail Director Jason Fischer's account of the weigh-in and discovery of the weighted fish.

CLEVELAND —This time of year — last Friday to be specific — Lake Erie yields what Jason Fischer calls "cookie cutter" catches.

"You can go out and catch 4-5 pounders all day," he said.

Fischer would know. He's the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail professional fishing circuit.

Years of weighing the catches brought back by the LEWT competitors tells him what a 4-pound fish is supposed to look like.

On Friday, at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail season championship near Cleveland's Gordon Street Boat Ramp, he weighed a fish — caught by the team of Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon of Cleveland — that looked like it should have been 4 pounds.

But the scale said the fish weighed 7.9 pounds.

"I thought, 'no way,'" said Fischer.

So Fischer took a closer look. He gave the fish a good squeeze, like a watermelon at the supermarket. He felt something hard inside.

Fischer walked a few feet away took a knife and cut the fish open. That — cutting open competitors' fish — is an unusual measure for a tournament director, he said.

Typically, once an angler catches a fish for a competition, the tournament gives the fish right back to the entrant. Often, Fischer said, competitors donate their catches to charity, to a food bank, for example.

But Fischer, his suspicions raised, cut open the fish, with Runyon looking on. Fischer's discovery has launched a major scandal in competitive fishing.

Fischer pulled two 12-ounce metal balls out of the fish, and proclaimed, "We have weights in fish!"

A YouTube video shows Fischer saying those words, followed by obscenity-laced pandemonium from the surrounding spectators and competitors, upending the Lake Erie Walleye Tour's equivalent of the Super Bowl.

Heading into the season-culminating championship event, Cominsky and Runyon had led the season standings for team of the year. They needed to finish in 10th-place or better to clinch the title.

"They blew away the field by like 5-6 pounds," Fischer said.

On Saturday, Fischer posted a Facebook statement through the circuit's page apologizing to fans and competitors of the event.

"Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR LEWT at the same time," Fischer wrote. "I hope you know now that when I say 'you built this LEWT and I will defend its integrity at all costs,' I mean it. You all deserve the best."

Fischer congratulated the teams of Steve Tsczyko and Christopher French for winning the event and team of year winners Steve Hendricks and Brian Ulmer — both teams elevated after the Cominsky-Runyon team's disqualification — in the Facebook statement.

Observers and officials had suspected Cominsky and Runyon as long ago as last year — the YouTube video was titled, in part, "Lake Erie Walleye Trail Cheater Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan finally got caught."

In 2021, the Toledo Blade reported that Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified from the Fall Brawl fishing event, after they had apparently won, because one of them had failed a polygraph test.

The Fall Brawl offered more than $500,000 in cash and prizes, according to the 2021 Blade article. Runyon told the Blade that both he and Cominsky had passed a subsequent polygraph test following another tournament.

The Herald made an unsuccessful attempt to contact Cominsky through a phone number listed with his name on an online database.

Fischer said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which enforces fishing regulations in the state, and Cleveland Metroparks police are investigating the event with the possibility of filing charges.