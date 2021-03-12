Andrew Herbstritt has announced his candidacy for a Democratic Party nomination for Meadville City Council in the May 18 primary.
Herbstritt is a teacher at Meadville Area Middle School. He also coaches football and track and field at Meadville Area Senior High.
"I have had the wonderful opportunity to teach and coach around 2,000 students from Meadville and the surrounding area since I began working at Crawford Central School District in 2008," Herbstritt said. "It has led to many great relationships with students, families and colleagues. I now want to contribute to this great community in a different way."
The main motivation for Herbstritt’s first run for City Council is his desire for many of his former students to continue to live in the city after graduating from high school, trade school or college.
"Like many other small cities in Pennsylvania, Meadville faces several challenges that are causing people to leave," he said. "I want the opportunity to help guide our city through these challenges so Meadville can continue to be home to hard-working and talented residents."
Herbstritt is originally from St. Marys. He moved to Meadville in 2008 and has been a homeowner in the city since 2011. He has a bachelor of science degree in education and master's of education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.