Eric S. Henry has announced his reelection bid for a Republican nomination for the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
Henry, 52, was elected to the board in 2019 and has served as chairman of the board since taking office in January 2020.
In announcing his candidacy for reelection, Henry pointed to his record during the last years as a commissioner.
“The Board of Commissioners, the other elected officials, and our department heads have worked diligently every day to maintain the level of service expected by our citizens and have not raised taxes for three consecutive years,” Henry said. “With the recent inflationary challenges everyone has faced, this without a doubt was one of our biggest accomplishments.”
The Board of Commissioners also created a working American Rescue Plan Committee that navigated its way through the federal American Rescue Plan Act grant money and invested it back into the county.
The ARPA committee has committed more than $3 million to broadband internet improvements within the county, Henry said. ARPA funds have been used to make infrastructure improvements to the existing courthouse building including new windows, a new handicap ramp, and a new ventilation system.
Coupled with the county’s prior federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds, the committee invested more than $1 million into county public safety agencies including a direct $25,000 operating grant, paramedic and EMT tuition grants, and Mobile Data terminals, Henry said.
“We also funded multiple agricultural lab grants through the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau to ensure children of the county remember the importance of agriculture,” Henry said. “We also distributed millions of dollars of CARES Act money to area small businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, and thanks to our planning office created our own bar and restaurant grant providing over $600,000 to local establishments that were forced to shut down for several months. We accomplished all that while still putting additional money in reserve for the future.”
Henry has five goals, if reelected:
• Continue to review all spending, find ways to reduce expenses, and make every decision with the taxpayers in mind.
• Find additional solutions with the county’s newly created Fire and EMS Commission to address the looming public safety crisis the county faces.
• Partner with local social service organizations and the court system to create a day Reporting Center funded by the county’s Opioid Settlement funds.
• Maintain an open channel of communication and “promise to be the most transparent person I can be.”
• Work with the county’s Planning Office on implementation of the county’s comprehensive plan.
Henry said his decision to run for reelection for commissioner is about momentum.
“I believe that this Board of Commissioners, our department heads, other elected officials, and our staff have made more progress and completed more projects than we ever could have imagined. There is more to do,” Henry said. “There are rough days ahead for the county. As our population continues to decline and the median age of our residents increase, we need to keep our costs down and find ways to continue to save money. To do this, there will be tough financial decisions that will need to be made in the future. The citizens of this county depend on it.
“Over the last three years, I have been blessed to work with two great colleagues, a great staff, and other elected officials,” Henry said. “We do not always agree on every decision we make but have worked as a team and most importantly respect each other. They have prepared me to continue that same blueprint for the future.”
Henry is owner and president of Meadville Area Ambulance Service LLC and has been a certified paramedic for the last 29 years. He’s a current board member of EMMCO West, Active Aging Inc. and the St. James Haven. He has been a certified paramedic for the last 29 years.
A graduate of Maplewood High School, having grown up in Townville, Henry attended the Emergycare Training Institute, and business classes at the University of Pittsburgh.
He and his wife, Meghan, have three children. They reside in West Mead Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.