'Help save my country' -- Allegheny student organizes protest, expresses anger as Russia invades homeland

As a student at Allegheny College, Oleksandra Shafran may be more than 4,500 miles from her native Ukraine, but she still feels the pain of Russia’s invasion.
Russian troops were closing in on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv on Friday after amassing a full-scale invasion that included airstrikes on cities and military bases, and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions.
The invasion of the country — the largest ground war in Europe since World War II — has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Shafran, a member of Allegheny’s freshman class, organized one such effort in Meadville.
“Call embassies,” a tearful Shafran implored the crowd of more than 250 gathered at midday Friday outside Allegheny College’s Henderson Campus Center. “I’m a 17-year-old begging you to help save my country.”
Addressing the Allegheny crowd and wrapped in a flag of Ukraine, Shafran said her father has been away working in Poland. However, her mother and 10-year-old sister had to flee from their home in eastern Ukraine Thursday.
“My mom had to drive for 24 hours just not to die — that’s what’s happening,” she said tearfully. “I can’t think of anything else.”
“Not a single country is helping — why? They’re scared of Russia, which is obvious,” she said.
Shafran told the crowd Russian troops have been shooting civilians during the invasion.
“It’s unforgivable,” she said of the invasion. “I’m not sad, I’m mad.”
Supporters at Friday’s protest said they felt they had to come out.
Many protesters were holding hand-drawn signs such as “Putin Hands off Ukraine!” “Stand with Ukraine” and “We Love Ukraine.”
“I’ve been thinking about it since I heard the news (of the invasion),” Gabrielle Susoiu of Cleveland, a junior at Allegheny majoring in international studies. “It’s terrifying. I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I wanted to be doing something rather than be saddened by it.”
Maya Rachel, another junior at Allegheny, said, “College campuses have the power to get people talking about this and appeal for action.”
Action is what Shafran hopes will be sparked by the demonstrations, whether at Allegheny or around the world. She said she wasn’t surprised about the strong show of support.
“It’s what people had to do and did it,” she said.
Shafran will share video from Friday’s anti-Russia and pro-Ukraine rally at Allegheny via Facebook with her family and friends in the Ukraine.
“It’s about making them feel hopeful about other countries contributions (of support),” Shafran said. “It’s for them. It’s about their freedom.”