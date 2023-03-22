Residents of western Crawford County who need help with applications for property tax and rent rebates can contact Rep. Brad Roae’s Linesville district office, Roae announced Tuesday.
“This important program provides valuable financial assistance to our seniors and residents with disabilities,” Roae said. “While the rebate is based on the prior year’s taxes paid, the money can be used to pay current taxes or in any other way it is needed. I especially encourage anyone who hasn’t filed before and isn’t comfortable doing so to reach out so my staff can help you.”
Those needing assistance can visit the office on Tuesdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Other days and times are available by appointment by calling (814) 683-6031. The office is located next to the post office at 145 W. Erie St.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
The maximum standard rebate is $650. Supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.
The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law.
