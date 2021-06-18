Meadville Family YMCA hosts a cleanup event at Huidekoper Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“Join us as we set up to restore Huidekoper Park to its glory days,” the organization said in announcing the effort.
Cleanup activities will include weeding, leaf, stick and garbage pickup as well as planting and gardening activities.
The park cleanup comes ahead of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that the Y plans for July 31. Proceeds from the tournament will be used for additional upgrades at the park.
• More information: Call the Y at (814) 336-2196.