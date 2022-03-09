Individuals can help find a leprechaun or his treasured “pot of gold” on a fun, outdoor search in Stainbrook Park on St. Patrick’s Day.
District Education Specialist Kathy Uglow will meet participants at shelter No. 1 to kick off the hunt. The hunt takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Officials have not captured any leprechauns yet, but rumor is there will be treasures to be found.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration and follow COVID protocol.
• To register or more information: Call Uglow at (814) 763-5269.