Crawford County has a new assistant district attorney, following a unanimous vote by members of the Crawford County Salary Board on Wednesday.
The hiring of Courtney Helbling is effective July 15. She will be taking the position held by Andrew Natalo.
Natalo still works in the District Attorney's Office, but was moved to a different position which specializes in abuse cases, District Attorney Francis Schultz said. The position Natalo is taking was once held by Allison Rice.
Helbling formerly worked as a law clerk for the federal bankruptcy court in Erie, Schultz said. She attended the University of Buffalo for her undergraduate studies, and then the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, graduating in 2016.
"We're excited to have her," Schultz said. "I think she's going to be a really good addition to the office."
Helbling was hired at a salary of $49,494.38.