The Heirloom Doll Society hosts its fifth show and sale featuring antique/modern dolls, toys, small antiques, trains and teddy bears from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsfield Community Center, 5920 U.S. Route 322, Williamsfield, Ohio.
There will be 40 vendors, concessions, doll stringing and doll identification for a fee. Entrance fee is $4 per person and free for children 10 and younger.
The Heirloom Doll Society was established more than 25 years ago to promote the knowledge and impact dolls have had on history. The club meets on the second Saturday of the month at Hoss’s in Vernon Township.
• More information: Call (814) 807-1282 or email foreveryours113085@gmail.com.
