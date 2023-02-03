There was a heavy police presence at 776 N. Main St. in Meadville late Thursday afternoon, though the reason for it hasn’t been revealed.
North Main Street between North and Randolph streets was blocked off by police vehicles around 4:30 p.m., including an unmarked green armored vehicle that is not part of the Meadville Police Department fleet.
The 700 block of North Main Street was closed for about an hour.
Officers from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, city police and Cambridge Springs Police Department, as well as the Cambridge Springs K-9 unit, were seen by a Meadville Tribune reporter going in and out of the building.
Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin referred questions to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. However, no additional information was available Thursday night from that office.
