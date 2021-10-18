Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) opens today for customers who are having difficulty paying their heating bills.
LIHEAP grants range from $500 to $1,500. Eligibility is based on income guidelines and household size. A family of four with an annual income of $39,750 or less may qualify for a grant, officials said in making the announcement.
Customers with an overdue balance or who do not currently have gas service might qualify for a crisis grant of up to $1,200. Customers requesting a crisis grant must be income eligible and provide all required household information, including income verification.
LIHEAP, including crisis grants, will remain open through May 6 or until funds are exhausted. Monies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, customers should visit LIHEAPhelps.com, call (877) 443-2743 or contact their local county assistance office.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) remains open for eligible tenant households. ERAP is a federally funded program created to help renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic receive assistance with paying rent as well as utility and home energy bills. Utility bill assistance can include past and future bills. Customers should be aware that this program has a higher income eligibility than LIHEAP. Visit dhs.pa.gov or call 211 for more information.
National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call (800) 365-3234. Other payment assistance programs and services include:
• Budget plan: predictable monthly gas bills and stabilized heating payments for the year.
• Deferred payment agreement: customers can negotiate a payment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.
• LIRA (Low-Income Residential Assistance Program): reduced-rate monthly bills and debt forgiveness.
• LIURP (Low Income Usage Reduction Program): weatherization assistance for customers who meet income and consumption requirements.
• CARES (Customer Assistance Referral Evaluation Services): payment arrangements and assistance referrals for customers facing hardships.
• Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund: helps customers who are having difficulty paying bills and who meet one of the following criteria: at least 55 years old, a veteran, disabled, have a certified medical condition, or receiving unemployment benefits, meet basic energy needs.