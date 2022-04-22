CONNEAUT LAKE — The question of whether the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake may sell water to a developer planning a new housing development near the borough was discussed in a lengthy, and at times heated, discussion at last week’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
John Kowallis, a borough resident and former member of the authority board, addressed the subject at the beginning of the meeting.
He said he didn’t understand why council continues to waste even one minute of time on the issue.
He said the authority was created for the sole purpose of serving residents and businesses of the borough only and said it is illegal to sell water to any property owner not located in the borough.
He said the authority is not independent and that a state agency in Harrisburg has oversight in its affairs.
He reviewed some of his experiences as a member of the board when it was discovered that the Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority had hooked into the system. He said it was discovered by Tom Sisk after the authority questioned the amount of water that was not being accounted for in records submitted to the state.
Speaking loudly, Kowallis said, “This (sale of water) can’t be done — it’s illegal.”
Kowallis also told council the developer had agreed to pay $3,000 for a feasibility study on the proposal, adding that he believes the developer paying for the study would impact the results.
Council member Bill Eldridge told Kowallis that he applauded him for coming to council to discuss the issue.
Kowallis replied that he served 10 years on the authority and thought it was “the right thing to do.”
Eldridge said two members of the authority also serve on council and asked if they had any reaction to Kowallis’ statement.
Mario DeBlasio said he would invite Kowallis to attend the authority meetings the second Monday of every month. “This is a council meeting — not a water authority meeting.”
Eldridge said the topic was on the agenda and asked to have it moved up from later in the meeting. President Dick Holabaugh said council has spent a lot of time on the subject and had been advised by its solicitor that it is “beyond our control.”
Eldridge added, “We have already heard our solicitor’s advice that the ordinance establishing the Water Authority does not provide the basis for a major expansion of our water system deep into Sadsbury Township to serve 100-plus new customers and a series of new fire hydrants throughout Sadsbury Township. It is clear from the minutes of recent Water Authority meetings that authority members are scrambling to find a revenue solution for an increasing cash flow problem which is going to necessitate significant hikes this year.
“The authority is trying to deal with multiple financial challenges due to the need to replace the Sixth Street sewer lines, water tower problems, a need for a new well, recurring commitments to the joint authority and an ongoing legal battle with the school board regarding liability for sewer system repairs at the elementary school.
“Despite our borough’s solicitor advice on the original intended scope of our water system, the authority is marching forward to join forces with a private developer to sell massive quantities of water without any real assessment of the long-range cost implications to the citizens of the borough. The authority’s own engineering consultant (Steve Halmi) has advised them that the sale of water to Sadsbury Township is not a near term fix for the cash flow problem. I would like to discuss other options that the borough can take now to discourage this misguided water authority plan of action.”
After more discussion about the legal issues, DeBlasio said much of what Eldridge said about the authority business are “lies” and Eldridge responded by calling DeBlasio a liar.
Mayor Jim Tigre, who also is chairman of the authority, said the group is not looking into a plan to sell water and is “not soliciting sales of water out of the borough.”
Minutes of the February and March meetings of the authority show that Frank Pelly of Conneaut Lake Properties LLC, which is planning the development known as Reflections on Conneaut Lake, formally requested to enter into a bulk water agreement with the authority for 100 residential units to have metered water in the area of Aldina Drive and Lake Park Way.
The proposal would be to have the water lines extended in that area and to pay for the installation of the lines. The proposal said the peak water capacity requirement for the project would be 500,000 gallons per month. It further noted a large number of residents would only be part-time ones and thus, the peak water usage would be on weekends from June to the end of August and would be a fraction of the 500,000 gallons.
The minutes also note that Pelly is prepared to donate property by deed or easement for the site of a future well, including to complement its system.
He asked the authority to consider his proposal to sell bulk water because he believes it would be in the best interest of both parties.
The minutes said it was agreed to have the feasibility study done; it is expected to take up to two months.