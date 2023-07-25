The region is in store for a hot week.
Temperatures will reach 90 degrees and the heat index for Meadville will be above 90 for three days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
“If you have a pool handy, it looks like a great period of time,” NWS meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.
Temperatures over the next week will be higher than what the area typically sees at this time of year, he said. Chances for rain or storms will remain fairly low.
The region will see mostly sunny skies today, Hendricks said, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Temperatures in Meadville are expected to reach 90 on Wednesday, 88 on Thursday and 90 on Friday, according to AccuWeather.
“Normal temperatures this time of year are highs of 82 to 83 and low temperatures usually in the low- to mid-60s. This is well above normal, particularly from Wednesday on,” Hendricks said. “We’re just in a pattern where we have a very strong flow of air from the southwest that’s continuing to pump warm air into the region.”
Jeff Verszyla, a meteorologist with Tribune-Review news partner WTAE, said it’s not particularly unusual for the area to see these warm weather days in July.
“The fact we’ll be flirting with 90 in late July is not all that unusual,” he said.
Typically, the Pittsburgh region gets about 10 days over a summer that exceed 90 degrees. This year, the region has seen only one.
“We’re falling short of that mark,” he said.
In general, Verszyla said, western Pennsylvania is witnessing a slightly cooler-than-usual summer. Though some other areas have experienced extreme heat this summer, Pittsburgh’s June temperatures were about three degrees cooler than average, and July is about a half a degree above average so far.
The coming week will be “the warmest stretch of July” and likely the first official heat wave of the summer, Verszyla said. A meteorological heat wave in the Pittsburgh area, he explained, is defined as three consecutive days when temperatures reach 90 or hotter. The last time that happened in Pittsburgh was July 2020, according to Verszyla.
Hendricks and Verszyla urged people to be cautious as temperatures soar.
People who are spending time outside should consider wearing light colors and hats, Hendricks said, and it’s best to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak temperatures in the afternoons.
People also should be careful about how long they leave pets outdoors.
It’s also imperative to remain hydrated during summer’s hottest days, Verszyla said.
He also urged people to seek air conditioning as much as possible and be wary of how much time they spend in the heat, especially for people who have health conditions that could make them more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
Verszyla reminded people not to leave people or pets in cars, which can “heat up very rapidly.”
