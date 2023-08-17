SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A public hearing on a potential water line route for a more than 100-unit housing development in Sadsbury Township will be next week at a special meeting of the Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors.
The meeting is 6:30 pm. Tuesday at the Sadsbury Township Municipal Building, 9888 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake.
Supervisors will take public comment on options for a proposed water line along Aldina Drive or State Highway 618 for Conneaut Lake Properties LLC’s proposed development, Reflections on Conneaut Lake. Supervisors will take no official action at the hearing.
Developer Frank Pelly of Wexford has proposed the 103-unit housing development on a 75-acre site in the area of Pymatuning Avenue and Aldina Drive. The proposed development on the west side of the lake, about a mile south of Conneaut Lake Park. The proposed development would have 22 single-family homes, 37 carriage homes and 44 townhouses when completed.
At their meeting last week, township supervisors gave final approval to the development plan, contingent on a review of documentation by the township’s attorney and the development securing an adequate water supply.
The development is negotiating with the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake to supply water to the development, however, no formal water supply agreement has been presented township supervisors, Rose Mumau, Sadsbury Township’s secretary, said.
The Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake supplies municipal water and sewer service within the borough of Conneaut Lake.
