SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — A public hearing is scheduled next week by Summit Township Building Code Appeals Board on whether Conneaut Lake Park’s former convention hall needs an automated fire suppression sprinkler system.
Park owner Keldon Holdings LLC has been renovating the approximately 33,600-square-foot building into an events center. The building currently doesn’t have an automated sprinkler system. Keldon wants to use a cast iron or copper piping sprinkler system.
On Jan. 24, Keldon appealed a ruling from the township’s building code inspector requiring an automated sprinkler system as part of the renovations for an indoor amusement center and bar.
A floor plan submitted with that appeal application showed a 1,200-square-foot kitchen area; a 3,900-square-foot bar area; a 6,600-square-foot activity center with stage; a 13,440-square-foot pavilion/arcade; and a 5,760-square-foot play area.
“This building has always been used for assembly, it’s why it’s called the convention center,” Todd Joseph, owner of Keldon Holdings, wrote in the application as to why an appeal should be granted. “It’s a steel and concrete building that just is not flammable. It should be grandfathered in.”
At a hearing Feb. 8, the Summit Township Building Code Appeals Board postponed voting on the matter pending receipt of additional information.
The board wanted more specifications about the project as well as what other measures Keldon would take to counter a lack of a sprinkler system. Another hearing date on the building code appeal then would be scheduled.
The new hearing, scheduled for Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Summit Township Building, 10956 Plum St., Harmonsburg, is a continuation of the original Feb. 8 hearing.
In October 2022, the Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board granted Keldon a special exception under the township’s zoning code to convert the amusement park into an RV park.
In December 2022, the board then granted Keldon a variance from a 70-foot building setback requirement.
However, that variance still requires a minimum of 35-foot setback in most areas of the property. A building setback is the distance in which building is prohibited.
