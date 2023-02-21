A court hearing is scheduled next month on the Crawford County Board of Elections’ petition to combine some voting precincts within Meadville and Titusville.
Crawford County Court of Common Pleas will hold the hearing on March 28 at 8:45 a.m. for the formal petition filed with the court in late December 2022.
The court’s Rule to Show Cause notice requires any objection to the Board of Elections’ petition must be filed with the Crawford County Prothonotary’s Office before March 28. The prothonotary is the clerk of courts for the civil division of county court.
The Board of Elections has proposed consolidating some of Meadville’s nine voting precincts, eliminating three, and reducing the total number to six precincts.
For Titusville, the proposal would consolidate the current seven precincts down to three.
The Board of Elections is seeking the realignment as it’s having difficulty finding enough people to have full boards of election in some precincts.
Also, Pennsylvania law states polling locations must meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, access requirements. Some polling locations are not ADA-accessible.
The petition to consolidate some precincts in Meadville and Titusville would formalize what the Board of Elections has done since 2021.
In 2021, the board voted to relocate the locations of some smaller precincts in the two cities due to a shortage of poll workers. The respective precincts’ machines were separated within those sites.
Under the county’s petition to the court, three of nine precincts in Meadville would be eliminated:
• Meadville’s 5th Ward would combine into Meadville’s 1st Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at Grace United Methodist Church Annex, 828 N. Main St., which is the current 1st Ward, 1st Precinct polling site.
• Meadville’s 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct would combine into Meadville 3rd Ward, 2nd Precinct. It would vote at St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane, which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
• Meadville’s 4th Ward would combine with the 3rd Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
Meadville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct, 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 2nd Ward 3rd Precinct would remain unchanged.
Under the county’s petition to the court, four precincts in Titusville would be eliminated:
• Titusville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct and 4th Ward would combine to form a new 1st Ward.
• Titusville’s 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 1st Ward 1st Precinct would combine to form a new 2nd Ward.
• Titusville’s 5th Ward, 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct and 3rd Ward would combine to form a new 3rd Ward.
Since 2021, all seven current precincts in Titusville have voted at one location — the Titusville YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St., with separate voting areas for each of the precincts.
