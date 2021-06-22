The popular "Our Town" documentary films are revisiting local towns for more storytelling adventures, and this time the focus is on the Crawford County gem — Meadville.
This local production will premiere on Erie's WQLN at 8 p.m. Thursday.
"Our Town: More Stories from Meadville" will look at the history of Meadville as viewers hear stories told by long-time residents.
Some of the topics include the Baldwin-Reynolds Museum, recreation, community leaders, the revitalization of the town, traditions, art and architecture, and snapshots of daily life. The stories are told through video footage, photographs, and on-camera interviews conducted by Channel 54.