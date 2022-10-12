State officials are encouraging residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination boosters as we enter the 2022-23 flu season.
“This flu season has the potential to be severe, so we are encouraging Pennsylvanians to get their flu shot and COVID-19 booster together to keep our communities safe,” said Department of Health Acting Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.
“Influenza is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is important that Pennsylvanians receive their flu vaccine. The flu shot is the best way to protect yourself against influenza, but I also encourage people to take other preventive measures to protect themselves from the spread of influenza. This is also an opportunity to continue the work of mitigating COVID-19 by receiving the new COVID-19 vaccine,” Johnson said.
This year, both the flu shot and nasal spray are available and recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older to protect against the flu. The flu vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu. The updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters are also available to provide protection against the original virus strain as well as the Omicron variant (and its subvariants BA.4 and BA.5).
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms: fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.
Similarly, COVID-19 symptoms could include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Since the flu and COVID-19 are comparable, it may be hard to tell the difference between the viruses based on symptoms alone, officials said, so testing is needed to help confirm a diagnosis. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.
Both vaccines reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death, and it is important to get both vaccines to protect yourself against both viruses, according to officials. The CDC reported that it is safe to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.
In addition to getting vaccinated, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice preventive healthy habits like using your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; frequently washing your hands during flu season; and remembering to disinfect commonly touched objects such as doorknobs, light switches, countertops, cellphones and computers.
