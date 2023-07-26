HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Meadville woman driving home with pizza for her family died in a head-on crash just south of her Route 98 home in Hayfield Township.
Rebecca E. Doughty, 39, died when the sport utility vehicle (SUV) she was driving was struck by another SUV that had crossed into her lane of travel at 7:14 p.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Chaz J. Miller, 25, of Conneaut Lake, was traveling south on Route 98 in a Chevrolet Tahoe when he attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, police said. Miller’s SUV went into the northbound lane and collided with Doughty’s Subaru CrossTrek, which was traveling north.
Miller’s vehicle went off the road while Doughty’s vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lane.
Miller’s SUV drove over a small embankment before it rolled onto its roof and caught fire, police said, adding that Miller was able to free himself from the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt and sustained only minor injuries, according to police.
Doughty was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of multiple blunt force trauma, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Tuesday, adding that Doughty was wearing a seat belt.
The investigation found the crash happened just several hundred feet south of Doughty’s home as she was returning home with pizza for her family, Schell said. The family had just purchased the home last month, he added.
Edder Funeral Home Inc. of Girard is handling funeral arrangements.
No charges had been filed in connection with the crash as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.
Crawford County First Assistant District Attorney Craig Howe said Tuesday that the DA’s office was made aware of the crash that evening. DA Paula DiGiacomo was out of the office Tuesday and unavailable for comment.
State police were assisted at the scene by Hayfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Central Fire Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
