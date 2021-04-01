VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs-area man is accused by police of driving under the influence, child endangerment and other counts for a head-on crash into the Vernon Township roundabout.
Pennsylvania State Police allege Lee Marzka, 31, of 29727 Hogback Road, was under the influence of a controlled substance when the crash happened at 8:06 p.m. March 14. Police allege Marzka crashed the 2003 Toyota Corolla he was driving on Route 322 into the roundabout's central island made of stone blocks.
According to the criminal complaint, Marzka had an unnamed passenger in the car who had 135 grams of heroin; Marzka's 4-year-old son also was in the auto. Marzka had a 9 mm handgun in an unlocked lock box in the car's back seat without a valid license for the weapon, the complaint said.
Marzka is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child — parent commits offense, reckless endangerment, and firearms not to be carried without a license.
The endangering the welfare of a child — parent commits offense is a first-degree felony with a penalty of up to 20 years in jail and a $25,000 fine, if convicted.
The DUI charge is graded as a first-degree misdemeanor with a penalty of 90 days to five years in jail and a fine of $1,500 to $10,000, if convicted.
Also if convicted, the firearms without a license is a third-degree felon with a maximum of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, and the reckless endangerment charge is a second-degree misdemeanor with a penalty of two years and $2,500 fine.
Marzka also is charged with traffic summary violations of careless driving, reckless driving and failing to keep right.
Marzka was arraigned on the charges March 15 and remains free on $25,000 bond awaiting a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.