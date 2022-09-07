DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — A Greenville man was killed and a Fredonia woman was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash late Saturday night in rural Mercer County, Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer said.
Michael W. Miller, 32, was driving a car north on Route 58 in Delaware Township when it crossed into the southbound lane near Line Road at 11:40 p.m., police said. Miller’s car then collided head-on with a southbound truck driven by Lily M. Black, 26.
The crash site is about 3 miles southwest of the borough of Fredonia.
The impact of the crash spun Black’s truck around and caused it to overturn, coming to rest in a ditch on its right side. Miller’s auto continued north, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch on its driver’s side, police said.
Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati pronounced Miller dead at the scene. Libonati told The (Sharon) Herald it appeared Miller had a medical event that could have led to the crash.
Black was flown by helicopter ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio, with major injuries, police said. A passenger in Black’s truck, Lucas D. Miller, 32, of Greenville, had minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital.
None of the three people in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department, LifeForce Ambulance, Jefferson Township and Mercer police departments, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted state police at the scene.
