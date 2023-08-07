After a nearly weeklong search, two anglers kayaking in the Kiski River captured Chomper, a 4-foot alligator, on Sunday evening, according to an Armstrong County humane officer.
"We are so happy that he is safe and unharmed and nobody was harmed," said Amber Phillips, director and founder of Champion's Crusaiders Rescue in Parks Township.
She is also a humane officer for Armstrong County and works closely with the county and local police departments.
Ms. Phillips, Kiski Township police and volunteers looked for the reptile for nearly a week.
Chomper was caught where he was first seen — under the Salina Bridge spanning Bell Township in Westmoreland County and Kiski Township, Armstrong County.
Ms. Phillips said that she and Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius nicknamed the alligator Chomper. Ms. Phillips and the state Fish and Boat Commission suspected the gator was someone's pet who was dumped. Alligators are not native to the Pennsylvania.
The alligator was docile, Ms. Phillips said.
"When it started freaking out, the fishermen petted it and it calmed down," she said. "It's a very docile animal. He definitely was somebody's pet."
Ms. Phillips didn't think the alligator was a threat to the public.
The fishermen, who wish to remain anonymous, saw Chomper while fishing from their kayaks and were able to pull it out of the water with their hands, Ms. Phillips said.
"Chomper is in really good shape," she said. "Apparently, he knows how to hunt, he's got a good body weight and his skin looks healthy. We were concerned about his health."
The reptile was at Ms. Phillips' nonprofit on Monday and will go into foster care Monday evening with plans to transport him to Nate's Reptile Rescue at the South Park Fairgrounds.
Eventually, the reptile will join two other smaller alligators in the rescue's education programs for school students, veterinary techs and animal control officers, said Nathan Lysaght, founder of Nate's Reptile Rescue, a state-licensed rescue organization.
Once Chomper and the rescue's other gators grow to 6 feet long, they will move them to special large reptile rescues in Texas and Florida, he said.
Phillips said she wants to remind all reptile owners that if they can no longer care for their pet to reach out to an animal rescue organization, which will find the animal a new home.
