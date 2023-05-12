Federal funding is being sought to improve one of Crawford County’s volunteer fire departments.
An upgrade and refurbishment of Hayfield Central Hose Co.’s facilities on Route 198 in Hayfield Township for $250,000 is among Congressman Mike Kelly’s federal 2024 Community Project Funding requests.
Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, resumed in 2021 with increased transparency and stricter guidelines.
The proposed project is one of five volunteer fire department projects and one of 15 overall in which Kelly is seeking more than $18.7 million in federal funding. Kelly received 37 applications from across the 16th Congressional District, which includes Crawford County.
Hayfield provides emergency medical and fire services not only to Hayfield, Cussewago and Summerhill townships, and responds to emergency calls on a 12-mile section of Interstate 79 between Meadville and Edinboro.
The fire department relies entirely on donations and fundraising, which has worked to maintain the deteriorating station.
Hayfield’s proposed project would significantly upgrade the department’s truck room, main hall, meeting room and offices, according to Kelly.
“One of the biggest needs we have seen across western Pennsylvania is more funding for our local volunteer fire departments,” he said. “We are continuing to support true, physical infrastructure that makes our communities stronger and more vibrant places to live.”
For 2024, Community Project Funding will not exceed one-half of 1 percent of discretionary spending.
In addition to reduced funding, there are several other new requirements. House members must:
• Identify a federal “nexus” or connected group for their requested projects;
• Cite a specific section of the U.S. Code that supports the project;
• Provide an explanation as to why it is a good use of taxpayer dollars; and
• Not make requests for “memorials, museums, and commemorative projects named for an individual or entity.”
