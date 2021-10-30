CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Venango County — Two Hayfield Township men are accused of stealing a dirt bike from a Hayfield Township residence and trading it for a motorcycle.
Jacob Edward Burdick, 19, of 17027 Townhouse Road, and Connor James Kimmel, 18, of the same residence, are each facing a pair of felony charges in Venango County in connection with the alleged theft.
According to the affidavit, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville were dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of Birch Drive on Sept. 8 for a report of a stolen dirt bike. Police gathered information on the 2021 Kawasaki KLX dirt bike, which was described as being green in color, with green plastic parts partially painted black and with two Pit Viper stickers on the front shroud plastics.
On Sept. 15, a trooper reportedly found a dirt bike matching the description of the allegedly stolen dirt bike listed on Facebook Marketplace by a Seneca man. Pictures accompanying the listing had stickers in the same area as the reportedly stolen bike and partially removed black spray in paint in the same location as the victim's.
Troopers from the Vice Unit made contact with the seller, who said that he had traded the dirt bike for a 2011 Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle.
The victim was shown the pictures of the dirt bike on the Facebook Marketplace listing and identified it as his own, according to the affidavit. Troopers executed a search warrant and recovered the bike on Sept. 16.
The Seneca man showed troopers the listing he made for the Kawasaki motorcycle, which was listed as being for sale or trade. He was also still in possession of the title for the motorcycle, according to the affidavit.
The man showed police several messages he exchanged from Burdick regarding the motorcycle and the dirt bike, according to the affidavit. The man said Burdick and two unidentified men and an unidentified woman came to his house on Sept. 9 and traded the dirt bike for the motorcycle.
On Sept. 17, police recovered the motorcycle from the possession of Burdick and Kimmel during a traffic stop, according to the affidavit. The two were interviewed by Meadville troopers, during which the two allegedly admitted to knowing the dirt bike was stolen when they traded it for the motorcycle. Kimmel also reportedly admitted to being with Burdick when the trade occurred.
Both men are facing two third-degree felony charges consisting of one count of theft by deception — false impression and one count of criminal use of communication facility. They were arraigned on Oct. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish and a preliminary hearing for each is scheduled for Nov. 10.