HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The annual cleanup days for Hayfield Township will fall on May 7-8 this year.
The May 7 cleanup will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the May 8 cleanup will go from 8 a.m. to noon. Both will be held at the township building, located at 17882 Townhouse Road, Saegertown.
Accepted items include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts, car batteries and dry paint cans with the lids removed.
Electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, commercial/industrial/contractor waste, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris and tree branches will not be accepted.
Appliances with Freon will be accepted for $10 per item.
One load per household will be taken, with additional loads accepted at $20 per load. Those utilizing the event should be prepared to assist township personnel with unloading their vehicle.
Proof of residency is required.
More information: Call Hayfield Township at (814) 763-6115.