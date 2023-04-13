MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Hayfield Township will hold its cleanup days on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road, Saegertown.
Items that will be accepted are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, and paint cans (if dry with lids removed).
Items that will not be accepted are electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris and tree branches.
Appliances with freon will be accepted for $10 per item.
One load per household accepted with additional loads at $20 per load.
Participants should be prepared to assist township personnel with the unloading of their vehicle. Proof of residency is required.
• More information: Call (814) 763-6115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.