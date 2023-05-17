Hayden House will host a pop-up cafe on Friday and Saturday at 1007 Liberty St.
The cafe starts Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music from Lizzagna, Optimistic Apocalypse and Dumpster Garden.
The event concludes Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with mobile refreshments from 205 Fahrenheit.
This block party features a sneak peak into Not One More’s Hayden House, a previously vacant home currently being renovated to provide safe housing to women in recovery. Families can expect a relaxing vibe without any pressure to spend money.
