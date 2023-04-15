The house that bears his name is very much a work in progress, but when 8-year-old Hayden Sweitzer visits, as he did earlier this week, he is optimistic for the future.
“I usually think, ‘Wow, what a great place this is,’” Hayden said, “and I think the people that will live here will think it’s a really great place.”
He was seated at a cluttered table in a room where the walls bore the scars left by removing more than a century’s worth of wallpaper. Paint and cleaning supplies were scattered here and there and scrawled notes on giant-sized Post-its offered advice and to-do reminders. “Everything is fixable, figureoutable,” read one list. Another listed tasks to be completed: “Clean Basement, Clean Anything LOL!”
The scene was Hayden’s House, 1007 Liberty St., where extensive renovations are underway to transform a two-story home into an addiction recovery residence for eight to 10 women. The recovery house is a project of Meadville-based nonprofit Not One More Northwest PA Inc., which hopes to open the facility to residents by midsummer.
According to Not One More President John Hartnett, the motivation behind the effort is clear: It is needed. Hartnett said he regularly receives inquiries regarding women who need a safe place to pursue recovery in Crawford County.
“If you don’t have the supports you need or family, it’s really hard to ensure these women have a safe place to go that is going to be recovery-oriented,” Hartnett said in a phone interview this week. “It’s a really big need we have.”
Cheryl Sweitzer, Hayden’s grandmother, who joined him for a tour of the building Wednesday, knows firsthand about the need for such a place.
“This would have been ideal for my daughter,” she said inside a second-floor bedroom at the rear of the house. “There were times that you wonder, ‘Where do you go?’ When you’re leaving rehab and you’re not quite ready to integrate back into the world just yet and you still need some help and some guidance.
“This is where she, or anybody, would get that,” Sweitzer added.
Paige Sweitzer, Cheryl’s daughter and Hayden’s mom, died of an accidental overdose Dec. 24, 2021, when she was 23 years old. She had struggled with addiction for nearly eight years, Cheryl said, cycling through periods at rehabilitation facilities, in jail and on probation.
“Several rehabs, several jail stints. We were in jail several times — she was,” Cheryl said. “I say ‘we’ because it’s a family disease. It really is something that we all go through.”
Not One More acquired the property and launched its plans for a recovery house in March 2022 and Hartnett approached Cheryl Sweitzer about naming the facility after Hayden. Cheryl has since joined the organization’s board, and she and Hayden have both spent much of their free time participating in the ongoing renovations.
Not One More plans to pursue recovery house licensing through Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, according to Hartnett. The licensing program was launched in late 2021 to ensure safety and quality of care at recovery houses that receive referrals from publicly-funded facilities or that received state or federal funding directly.
A search of the DDAP database this week showed no licensed recovery houses in Crawford County. Seven drug and alcohol treatment programs offered a capacity of 96 in-patient clients and 965 outpatient clients at various levels of treatment. All of the programs were listed as full.
Often people leaving addiction treatment wind up in emergency shelters that are poorly equipped for maintaining the recovery process, according to Hartnett.
“We’re going to create a supportive environment where women can choose whatever path to recovery is right for them,” he said. “It will be an actual place that’s theirs.”
Women will be able to stay as long as they need, Hartnett added, and Not One More will assist with appointments and transportation to recovery-related meetings, as well as community activities and employment as the process progresses.
“We’re hoping for community immersion,” he said, “because we know that one of the biggest problems with substance use disorder is that it’s a symptom of trauma and disconnection, and connection with healthy people is a big part of successful recovery.”
The positive feeling of a healthy community was evident this week as Cheryl and Hayden stepped out on the wide porch at the front of Hayden’s House on a sunny spring day. Across the street, uniformed youngsters from Seton Catholic School were escorted by their teacher from a side entrance to a locked playground area behind the school.
Principal Christine Hess said she had heard of the effort to establish Hayden’s House but had not been aware of its precise location.
Asked about that location, Hess said, “At this point no concerns have been brought to my attention.”
Once in operation, the house will have a manager who lives there and oversees the residents, according to Hartnett. Plans call for five bedrooms, including one accessible room, and three bathrooms, one of which will also be accessible, as well as a second floor hall with sinks that can serve as a vanity room for multiple people. Future work will address a carriage house at the rear of the property, with hopes of transforming it into a community center that can serve as an emergency warming shelter during harsh winter conditions.
Work at the house has been driven primarily by volunteers. Not One More fundraising will continue to fund the project as residents begin to fill the house, according to Cheryl Sweitzer.
Work remains as the hoped-for completion date approaches. Sweitzer said Not One More holds volunteer hours at the house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and anyone interested in helping is welcome to call the nonprofit at (814) 813-1308 or simply show up.
As Cheryl finished leading the tour of the house, one volunteer who has spent time on removing wallpaper and painting inside and mowing and general maintenance outside was finishing his lunch inside what will eventually be a common area for residents.
“We’re here a lot,” Cheryl said with a glance toward Hayden. “He comes and supervises with me.”
Fresh blue paint livened the area behind Hayden, where a room currently serving as a makeshift office is destined to become an accessible bathroom. He said he hopes to plant flowers to brighten the property in the future, and he approved of the progress that has been made so far.
“The thing I like the most is the blue wall,” Hayden said, looking to the room behind him. “It’s a really, really cool color.”
