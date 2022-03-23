I got up at 3:30 a.m. the other day. In case you don’t know, this is a dismal, evil hour of the morning. It’s very quiet to the point of being ominous, with wraiths and werewolves skulking about.
Why would I get up at this murky hour if I didn’t have to? I was training for rising at this time for — you guessed it — going turkey hunting. One of the premises of spring turkey hunting is you must be in the woods, at your listening post where you hope to hear a turkey gobble, before daylight. This is my first complaint about the time-honored spring hunt and why I am going to tell you this:
Turkey hunting is stupid.
I’m not really sure how many times I have written about this, and to be clear, I did not come up with this idea as a series of articles on my own. Gun writer friend and fellow West Virginian Richard Mann made this observation some years ago and I have been talking about it ever since (www.empty-cases.com is his website). I don’t think Mann thinks of himself as a rabid turkey hunter; he was just stating what he thought was obvious — turkey hunting is stupid.
To continue my point about the getting up early and lack of sleep thing, this may be the biggest downside of chasing gobblers in the spring. If you’re a member of the legions of hunters who do this, you know what I mean. Turkey hunting most every day of a month-long season with the accompanying lack of sleep leads to all sorts of problems. About a week after this ritual starts, hunters will begin to notice several abnormalities beginning to creep in. Irritable, grouchy behavior begins and is soon noticed by wives, co-workers and significant others.
This condition is compounded as the days go by if the turkeys themselves are acting stupid, refusing to cooperate (which they usually do), the weather turns bad, or any number of things that can happen in the spring woods. We humans require sleep and when we are deprived of it, bad things start to happen. Turkey hunters like me try to offset this by living on copious amounts of coffee and cakes for the duration of the season. This works for a while but eventually results in nodding off at inconvenient times like during meetings at work and while driving in heavy traffic.
Turkey hunting is stupid.
In the past several years, dyed-in-the-wool turkey hunters have become highly specialized in what they see as their needs for guns and gear. Once we used the same shotgun for rabbits, ducks, pheasants and even the odd deer. Now, any true turkey hunter will not be caught scrambling into the predawn darkness without a special, made-for-turkey-hunting shotgun. These shotguns must be fully camouflaged, and often come with a specialized optic of some sort so we can see better to get a bead on a big gobbler on the off-chance that one wanders into range. This special shotgun is not absolutely necessary to bag a turkey, but most turkey hunters must have them. I know, I have several. Turkey hunting is what, class? Stupid!
(Please remember that the above paragraph is in no way, shape or form telling you not to buy a shotgun. Most you will remember Case’s Theorem No. 7, “You can never have too many shotguns”)
Now we must explore the nature of the bird itself as to the ridiculous make-up of turkey hunting. I have never been able to figure out if the good Lord was having an off day or a good day when he made the wild turkey. No other creature on Earth can be as confounding, irritating and downright exasperating as an old turkey gobbler. They will do things one day, going about their daily routine as if they read the book on what a turkey is supposed to do. The next day the same turkey may go totally wacko, buy a train ticket for the West Coast and never be heard from again. Turkey hunters will drive themselves crazy trying to figure out how a certain section of woods will ring with the riotous gobbling of several turkeys one morning and the very next day the same woods are so quiet you could hear a mouse. Gobblers are crazy and should not be trusted.
Turkey hunting is stupid.
If you’re a turkey hunter and don’t know who Tom Kelly is, shame on you. You can make this right by looking him up and buying some of his books. Kelly is the undisputed poet laureate and dean of turkey hunting writers. Start with his first book, “The Tenth Legion,” and go from there. You will be a better person, and a better turkey hunter for it. Kelly is quoted as saying, “I don’t hunt turkeys ’cause I want to; I hunt turkeys ’cause I have to.” Now, in truth, I don’t really have to hunt turkeys, but I want to, and I am going to hunt them every day I possibly can.
Even though turkey hunting is stupid.
Larry Case is a retired captain with West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and a lifelong outdoorsman. Larry writes for several newspapers and magazines. His website is www.gunsandcornbread.com and you can reach him at larryocase3@gmail.com.