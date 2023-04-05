Pymatuning State Park’s Fish Hatchery will hold its open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those attending will be able to learn about the walleye spawning process and all things fishing and boating, organizers said.
Also, individuals will be able to see the 10,000-gallon aquarium and a wide variety of exhibits and displays.
Children can learn casting and angling techniques.
The open house will be at the Linesville State Fish Hatchery, 13300 Hartstown Road, Linesville.
• A bluebird workshop will take place April 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Pymatuning State Park.
Participants will be able to join park staff for this workshop to learn about bluebird nest monitoring.
Organizers said participants will receive a bluebird box. The workshop will cover how to attract bluebirds to their area, the overall numbers and how to monitor and maintain boxes.
Class size is limited and preregistration is required. Location will be given during registration.
More information or to register: Contact Jared McGary at jamcgary@pa.gov or (724) 932-3142, Ext. 109.
