Pymatuning State Park’s Fish Hatchery will hold its open house April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those attending will be able to learn about the walleye spawning process and all things fishing and boating, organizers said.
Also, individuals will be able to see the 10,000-gallon aquarium and a wide variety of exhibits and displays.
Children can learn casting and angling techniques.
The open house will be at the Linesville State Fish Hatchery, 13300 Hartstown Road, Linesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.