Robert M. Hartle Jr.

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Robert M. Hartle Jr.

Age: 45

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear for plea court on, first warrant, misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount personal use and summary count of drunkenness prohibited, and, second warrant, misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary count of public drunkenness and similar conduct.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you