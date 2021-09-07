Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Robert M. Hartle Jr.
Age: 45
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear for plea court on, first warrant, misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount personal use and summary count of drunkenness prohibited, and, second warrant, misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary count of public drunkenness and similar conduct.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.