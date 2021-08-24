WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — While the Crawford County Fair as a whole was canceled in 2020, the annual harness racing was still allowed to take place under COVID-19 restrictions. It was only missing one thing: spectators.
Those spectators were back on Sunday and Monday as harness racing made its return to the fairgrounds. For the racers and organizers involved, it was a welcome sight to see a crowd cheering the horses on as they raced for the finish line.
Lisa Dunn, race director for the Crawford County Fair, said she was "very pleased," especially with the turnout on Sunday. For an event that happens in the middle of the day and in what can be a very unforgiving sunlight, there were plenty of seats filled in the grandstand.
Whether that had any effect on how the racers did, however, Dunn has her doubts.
"To be honest, they're all so competitive," she said. "There's a saying, they would race for a ham sandwich."
Nevertheless, the fair attracted a good number of racers as well as fans. A total of 114 horses raced across the two days, with 59 competing in the 2-year-old category on Sunday and 56 competing in the 3-year-old division on Monday.
Dunn said that number is close to average for what the fair typically gets. Over the past five years, she estimated the most horses competing on any given day was around 70.
All in all, it added up to 25 races being run. The racetrack is half a mile long for one circuit, and all races last two laps for 25 total miles run.
For the drivers — the harness racing term for the people competing in the race — it was the usual fun time made all the better by having an audience.
One driver, Cody Schadel, said it can get boring without spectators, and said it was good they were able to return.
David Brickell agreed, saying it was "nice" to see the spectators back. When asked whether knowing people were watching made him more competitive, though, he said the crowds aren't what drivers are paying attention to during a race.
"We love the spectators, we want the spectators," he said. "But when you're on the track, it's just you, your horse and the other horses."
Driver Mike Wilder said hearing the cheers during the final stretch drives him to go after the horse in front of him just a bit more, a final boost of energy and encouragement that could make all the difference.
Wilder, who was not at the fair last year but competes in many racing events, thought it was amazing the number of people in the stands.
"I tell you they put on a pretty good cheer down there," he said of the spectators.
More important was the return of the wider fair itself, as well as other fairs across the state. Wilder said fair races are very important to some drivers in the business, being the primary form of racing they compete in year after year.
Driver Roger Hammer — who has earned the nickname "King of Fairs" in Pennsylvania and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Harness Racing Hall of Fame — held a similar view. Beyond just the spectators, not having a fair around the harness racing is different, he said. "It's different when you don't have a fair with concession stands and stuff. It's like a training camp."
For Hammer, the fair races are an important proving grounds for horses, and a way to get the younger steeds adjusted to the sport. He said taking a young horse to a more high-stakes, faster event can run the risk of taking "the heart out" of the horse and making it not want to race in the future.
While the lack of spectators last year may have been a letdown for some, for at least one person it may have been somewhat beneficial.
Dylan Daugherty took up announcing duties for harness racing at the Crawford County Fair last year at only 10 years old. Daugherty said that last year he felt nervous doing the announcements, but this year, with a live audience to cater to, all of those nerves have fallen away. Now it's just like practicing at home, he said.
Hearing that audience cheer during the final stretch now just makes Daugherty feel all the more excited, and he's glad to have the audience back to root for the drivers and horses.
For the spectators themselves, they were glad to return.
Blair Plyler, of Meadville, was there with his friend Lyle Harry as they go every year.
"(It's) good to have everything be back," Plyler said.
The two friends pick a horse during each race, trying to determine which they think will win.
Such an activity is also a favorite of the Kelly and Wentz families, who attended both Sunday and Monday races. For them, picking the likely winner of each race is serious business.
"We go on the statistics and how many races they have won," said 12-year-old Mattie Wentz.
They even keep a running of how many times each member of the families is correct.
Dennis and Sally Kelly came all the way up from Virginia to watch the races, though they grew up in Crawford County. Sally formerly showed horses at the fair, though not of the harness racing variety.
When asked how it felt being back to watch the races after a year away, Kitty Wentz, who is Mattie's grandmother and sister-in-law to the Kellys, gave a short but succinct response.
"Thumbs up," she said.
