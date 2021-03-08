Jack Harkless has announced his candidacy for Meadville City Council.
Harkless is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party in the May 18 primary election.
Harkless was born and raised in the Meadville area and is now raising a family here. He is an Allegheny College graduate who has been involved in the Democratic Party and currently serves as the vice chair of the Crawford County Democratic Committee.
As a program specialist for the Barber National Institute in Erie, Harkless oversees almost 50 employees and five group homes that serve intellectually disabled clients in Erie, helping to guide the lives of these individuals to become more independent.
He also served on the leadership team for My Meadville, a community project to identify what matters most to city residents.
"Through My Meadville, we worked to hear what people had to say," he said. "We interviewed them, listened and identified shared values and concerns. Three major issues became clear. First, safe and affordable housing for the renters who make up more than half of the city. Second, having a local government that makes it easier for people to get involved in the political process. And third, investing in our local spaces such as parks and playgrounds."
Harkless credits his work with My Meadville as part of his decision to run for City Council.
"I see this as a way to follow through on the promises we made to create real change,” he said.
Harkless is running a cooperative campaign with two other Democratic candidates, Gretchen Myers, who is running for City Council, and Jaime Kinder, who is running for mayor.