Monica Hargenrater is running for a seat on Crawford Central School Board and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Born and raised in Crawford County, Hargenrater has resided in Fairfield Township for most of her life and lives there with her husband, Mike, and two children.
A 2007 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, Hargenrater also has received her associates degree in elementary education.
After spending nearly a decade working in the early childhood field, she changed course and began helping her parents manage their properties business.
While working for Monsia Property Management, Hargenrater helps manage more than 70 rental units. In addition to her management duties, she runs two successful businesses with her husband.
“We are constantly reminded that our children are the future, now more than ever, it is imperative that our education system reflects this,” Hargenrater said in announcing her candidacy. “With two students of my own in Cochranton schools, I would like to be sure our students are leaving our schools adequately prepared for their futures and not just taking tests. Our teachers should be able to focus on teaching our students and it should be a priority to be sure we are doing all we can to assist them in this.”
