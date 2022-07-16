JAMESTOWN — Replacement of illegible and damaged Pennsylvania license plates will be addressed Monday in a free event at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department.
State Rep. Parke Wentling, whose district covers parts of Crawford, Erie, Lawrence and Mercer counties, is holding the event.
A registration plate is considered unreadable when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.
An officer from the Jamestown Borough Police Department will check the plates and determine the need for replacement. It will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, 208 Depot St.
To register, call Wentling’s Conneaut Lake district office at (814) 382-7200.
Drivers must present their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. This event is only for those with standard or eligible vanity plates.
Specialty plates such as those for veterans, PA zoos, college alumni, and others cannot be processed at this event, according to Wentling.
Drivers who have specialty plates with damage need to work directly with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on a replacement, Wentling said.
