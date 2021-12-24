Harbor Freight Tools has opened at Park Avenue Plaza.
The business had a soft opening Thursday and will officially open Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.
The Meadville store, located at 1910 Park Avenue Plaza, is the 50th Harbor Freight Tools store in Pennsylvania. The new store brings approximately 25 to 30 jobs to the community, officials said in making the announcement.
The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Meadville and all of Crawford County,” said Jacob Wygant, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
Soft openings are intended to give workers a chance to get used to working at the store before it moves on to regular operations. The opening was first announced in September of this year.
The store stocks a selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harbor Freight says its stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on their website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in the store.