Anyone looking to get an early Christmas gift at the soon-to-open Harbor Freight Tools at Park Avenue Plaza will likely have to make it a last-minute gift instead.
Lisa Hartley, media planner with Harbor Freight's corporate office, told the Tribune this week that the soft opening of the store has been tentatively pushed back to Dec. 21, with the grand opening scheduled for after the holiday season on Jan. 8.
"Although unlikely, there is a chance these dates could still shift around," Hartley said in an email.
Craig Hoffman, director of communications with Harbor Freight, previously told the Tribune that the new location, which will be located at 18910 Park Avenue Plaza, was aiming for soft opening in the end of November, with a grand opening in mid-December.
Soft openings are intended to give workers a chance to get used to working at the store before it moves on to regular operations. The opening was first announced in September of this year.
Once open, the location will be the first Harbor Freight in Crawford County and the 50th location in Pennsylvania. The business plans to hire between 25 to 30 workers for the store.
