VERNON TOWNSHIP — Hank’s Frozen Custard, the popular frozen custard stand, wants all customers who purchased pints of its peanut butter custard on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to return them for a replacement.
Owner Ryan Hild said the recall is due to a mechanical failure which may have resulted in a small metal bracket having been packed with peanut butter custard it sold on Wednesday.
The bracket is approximately the size of a house key, Hild said. It weighs approximately one ounce and measures 1 1/4 inches by 3/4-inch by 3/4-inch, Hild said.
"Our number one goal is food safety for our consumers," Hild told the Tribune today. "It only affects peanut butter custard that was produced Wednesday."
The bracket, which attaches to a blade inside one of the frozen custard making machines, broke off at some point Wednesday, he said. The bracket was discovered missing during cleaning of the custard making machines Wednesday night, Hild said.
"Every evening, each machine is taken apart and cleaned with the help of either myself or my general manager, and one of our employees," Hild said. "While we were cleaning last night it was discovered that the mechanical failure may have resulted in a metal bracket being accidentally mixed with our peanut butter custard pints that were sold yesterday."
No customer had turned in the bracket Wednesday, Hild said. The bracket wasn't found within another area of the custard making machine nor in any of the business' trash from Wednesday, Hild said.
Hild estimates 40 pints of peanut butter custard were packed Wednesday and the bracket may be in one of them that was sold.
"This has never happened before," Hild said. "We immediately stopped the sale of all peanut butter custard products, evaluated the situation, and are issuing the recall of all peanut butter custard pints sold yesterday (Wednesday) in order to protect our customers."
Customers returning the affected peanut butter products they purchased on Wednesday, Aug. 24, will receive either a refund for their pint purchase or replacement pints. In addition, everyone that returns a recalled pint will receive a $10 gift certificate for the inconvenience, Hild said.
"I would ask any concerned customers or anyone who discovered the metal bracket to reach out to us via Facebook Messenger or email at hanksfc@yahoo.com," Hild said.
Hild said the mechanical issue has been repaired and all of its machines are in good working order.
Employees will continue to monitor the production and safety of custard as it has done in the past, Hild said.
Hild said Hank's appreciates customers' patience and understanding during "this unique situation."
