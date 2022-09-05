VERNON TOWNSHIP — A 40-to-1 long shot packed in a pint of peanut butter custard has paid off for Hank’s Frozen Custard and one of its customers.
“The missing piece has been FOUND! Thank you to everyone for the kind words and help throughout this unusual situation. We have THE BEST customers!,” the popular frozen custard stand posted on its Facebook page at 12:54 p.m. Saturday.
The missing piece in question was a small metal bracket that fell into one of approximately 40 pints of peanut butter custard that the stand produced Aug. 24.
The bracket was returned to the stand Saturday, Ryan Hild, third-generation owner of Hank’s, told The Meadville Tribune.
“An older gentleman from Ohio found it” in a peanut butter pint, Hild said. “He doesn’t drive and his neighbors brought it back for him.”
About the size of a house key, the bracket broke off due to mechanical failure at some point Aug. 24 during that day’s production of peanut butter, according to Hild. The bracket was attached to a blade inside one of the frozen custard-making machines. The bracket was found to be missing when the machines were given their nightly cleaning that day.
On Aug. 25, Hank’s asked customers who had purchased peanut butter custard pints on Aug. 24 to return them for a refund or replacement, plus a $10 gift certificate. Hank’s posted the request on its Facebook page that day and the Tribune picked up the story.
“It’s a great ending to this unique situation,” Hild said Sunday of the bracket’s return. “The man got (Hank’s) gift certificates so he can stock his freezer for over the winter.”
