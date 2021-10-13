CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Community Halloween Walk and costume judging will be conducted Oct. 30 at Fireman’s Beach.
Lineup is at 2 p.m. near the boat launch followed by costumed children walking to Ice House Park, around the circle and returning to the beach for costume judging. Judging will be conducted for the following grade groups: preschool; kindergarten; first and second; third and fourth; fifth and sixth; seventh, eighth and ninth; and 10th through adult. Ribbons will be awarded.
Refreshments, treats and games will be provided by Presbyterian Church of Conneaut Lake, Lighthouse Community Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and Our Lady Queen of Americas Catholic Church, and the Kiwanis Club.
Those attending are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The event will conclude by 4 p.m. In case of rain, it will be postponed until Oct. 31.
This community event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake.