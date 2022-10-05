A Halloween hike will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at MK Goddard State Park.
Participants can join park educators for a hike on the Falling Run Trail. On the hike, they can learn about the full moon, the bats that call Pennsylvania home and animals that are active at night.
No registration is required. Those attending should meet at launch No. 3 pavilion.
Organizers advise those participating to be prepared for some walking over uneven terrain, they should bring bring a flashlight or headlamp, dress for the weather, and wear bug spray.
Also, a Pymatuning State Park history driving tour will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29.
Participants can join environmental educators for a historical driving tour of Pymatuning State Park. Those participating will caravan and tour the park, stopping to talk about the dam and gatehouse, CCC Camp, spillway and Westinghouse Bay.
Organizers advise those participating to be prepared for some walking over uneven terrain.
• More information or to register: Contact Emily Borcz at eborcz@pa.gov or (724) 932-3142 ext. 106.
