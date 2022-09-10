Hajj Haider Aluwon was born and raised in Detroit, the son of a father hailing from Iran, Syria and Lebanon, who raised Haider in the Shi’ite branch of the Muslim faith.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Haider was a boxer and football player in his youth. Raising five children with his late wife Beverly, a convert to Islam, Haider supported his family with a series of ventures in health clubs, vitamin stores and diet systems. Settling in northern Ohio, he served for many years as a leader in the Islamic Center of Cleveland and a Muslim chaplain to the inmates of the Marion Correctional Institution.
Haider, who carries the honorific title of Hajj (having twice completed the pilgrimage to Mecca), will be speaking twice at Emmanuel Church, 30 Park Ave.:
• Saturday at 7 p.m. — “9-11 21 years later: what have we learned?”
• Sunday at 10:30 a.m. — “What do Muslims have to teach Christians?”
Question times will be part of both events.
Haider’s extensive experiences as a Muslim in America and a Shiite among Sunnis, plus his great charm and affable personality, give him an easy rapport with audiences of all ages.
