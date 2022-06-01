The Saegertown Area Sportsmen’s Club will host a gun safety course June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the course is for beginners and will cover firearm safety, firearm handing, course instruction, and more.

Cost is $50 and includes 2022 membership and lunch. Those attending should bring their own ear and eye protection.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Payments can be mailed to the club at P.O. Box 77, Saegertown, PA, 16433.

• More information: Call Joe Pyrdek at (814) 382-0131.

