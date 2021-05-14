A Conneaut Lake man has pleaded guilty to arson for starting a fire in the Hotel Conneaut's kitchen last fall.
Ryan M. Holmes entered the plea Thursday afternoon before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens via videoconference from the Crawford County Correctional Facility.
Holmes, 27, of 405 Water St., has been held in the county jail in Saegertown in lieu of bond since his arrest by Pennsylvania State Police on Nov. 14, 2020.
Holmes pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of arson endangering property for starting a fire on the hotel's kitchen stove the night of Nov. 13.
That fire was discovered by the hotel's operators, Frank Flanegin and Nick DeRose, after they noticed the smell of smoke when they were shutting down lights in the ballroom. They had discovered the dumbwaiter from the ballroom to the kitchen below was full of smoke.
The two men raced downstairs and found the stove top aflame, but the ANSUL fire suppression system above the stove activated to put the fire out, Flanegin told the Tribune in November. There were 10 people in the hotel at the time, including three rooms rented by guests, he said.
In exchange for his guilty plea to arson endangering property, multiple other charges won't be prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of aggravated arson with person present inside property, arson endangering people, risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief won't be prosecuted and 10 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person won't be prosecuted.
Holmes also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and a summary count of retail theft filed by Pennsylvania State Police. He admitted to stealing $65 worth of merchandise from the Sheetz convenience store at Conneaut Lake on Nov. 13 and lying on the store's floor and spraying chemical mace. Additional charges of robbery and public drunkenness for that incident won't be prosecuted as part of the plea agreement with the DA's office.
Holmes faces up to 11 years and 90 days in jail and $27,800 in fines when he is sentenced by Stevens on June 8.
The arson charge carries a maximum of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine, while the disorderly conduct charge is up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine and the summary retail theft count is up to 90 days in jail and a $300 fine.
Holmes remains lodged in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, awaiting sentencing.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.