The Crawford County Historical Society will be presenting guided tours of Greendale Cemetery on Saturday.
Tours start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the main gate. Tours are by reservation only.
Amid the beauty of Meadville’s Greendale Cemetery are the stories of the community’s most prolific historical figures. Some played a part in our nation’s history, some brought the area to prominence, and many led interesting lives. From politicians to pioneers, Meadville’s cemetery is full of history.
Officials invite the public to hear these stories from the past while also enjoying a walk amid the beauty of the cemetery’s blooming rhododendrons. Tickets can be purchased online at crawfordhistorical.org or by phone at (814) 724-6080.
Cost is $10 for society members or $15 for non-members.
Parking is available along Greendale and Randolph streets.
Organizers ask that attendees do not block residential driveways or thruways within the cemetery. Comfortable shoes are encouraged as some of this tour is on uneven pathways and grounds.
