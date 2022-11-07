At a time when many of his contemporaries were spending the “Summer of Love” listening to the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” William “Bill” Fetterolf was listening to drill sergeants, traveling to southeast Asia and fighting in the Vietnam War.
Nearly 55 years after he returned from his time in combat, having been wounded twice, lifelong Albion resident Fetterolf acknowledged the controversy that surrounded the war at the time, but said it wasn’t something that he devoted much serious thought to until he returned home.
“We were sent over there to do a job — sure we had some news and stuff every now and then from back here, and oh, the flower children were running around, protesting and all that stuff,” Fetterolf said in a recent interview. “We talked a lot about it, but we had other things on our minds besides politics at that time — just staying alive.”
Fetterolf will reminisce about his time in Vietnam and how he managed to stay alive as a speaker at “Through A Veteran's Eye: A Salute,” Active Aging’s annual Veterans Day tribute to those who have served in the nation’s military.
When Fetterolf arrived in Vietnam on Aug. 22, 1967, he was 20 years old, had just spent 18 days on a troop transport ship and had spent the nine months before that in training after being drafted a little more than a year after graduating from Northwestern Senior High.
“We were scared as all hell from then on,” Fetterolf recalled of learning he had been drafted. “We knew where we were going. Just about everybody in town who got drafted or went to the military at that time went to Vietnam.”
Fetterolf left behind a good job building electric motors and welding machines. He brought with him an interest in film that he had developed in his high school projection club. When his parents offered to send him a camera, he asked for a movie camera, figuring that if a picture is worth 1,000 words, movies must be even more valuable.
“My mom and dad were curious people,” he said, “so I told them to get the best they could at that time and send it to me, and I’ll take pictures and send them back the film.”
The results, now transferred to DVD and ready for display during Fetterolf’s “Veteran’s Eye” address, include scenes from inside helicopters and planes above the Vietnam countryside, jets making bombing runs, machine gun fire and casualties of war. Fetterolf’s films also include lighter moments like U.S. soldiers taking a dip, rural Vietnamese communities, soldiers’ makeshift acknowledgements of the Christmas holiday and much more — about an hour and 20 minutes of scenes from Fetterolf’s time in Chu Lai, on the coast of central Vietnam about 40 miles south of Da Nang, and later in the swampy flatlands of the Mekong Delta, 600 miles to the south.
“I’ve been told,” Fetterolf said in his customary mode of understatement, “they’re relatively interesting.”
His time in the divided country, first with the armored cavalry for eight months, then several months more with the 9th Infantry Division in the delta, wasn’t all spent making movies for his family back home, however. Wounded twice, he received a Purple Heart after being struck in the stomach and back by ricocheting shrapnel from shelling. He did not seek a Purple Heart after a bullet grazed his forehead while he was on guard duty at an air base near Saigon, though the resulting injury was “damn near like getting hit with a ball bat.”
“I didn’t claim one the second time because I was with a bunch of new recruits and they needed me and my experience more than I needed another medal,” Fetterolf said, “so I didn’t turn it in to the medics.”
Fetterolf’s most dangerous experience, when he was first wounded, came during the Tet Offensive, which was launched in late January 1968 and named for the Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival. On the morning of Jan. 31, he said, his unit of about 40 men found their outpost under attack by what was later estimated to be about 2,000 Viet Cong soldiers.
“They woke us up at about 5 o’clock in the morning with mortar rounds coming in our little camp,” Fetterolf said. “We fought them off, the 40 of us.”
Days later, recovering on a hospital ship with others who had survived, Fetterolf said they were told that about 360 of the enemy had been killed — largely due to the Americans’ technological advantage, he added.
More than half a century later, Fetterolf said he’s glad to have his movies for a more complete picture of his time at war.
“That was a whole damn year — you don’t remember everything,” he said. “A lot of days are the same one day as it was the next day. The sun shined, or the rains came, you’re here and there, you get up, you progress out into the jungle and hunt for the enemy.
“That’s about the way it was,” Fetterolf added. “Some days you get shot at and some days you didn’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.