"I think it's very important to keep memories alive," said Richard Turk, retired Allegheny College professor of naval and maritime history, of why he agreed to be a speaker at the upcoming "Through a Veteran's Eye: A Salute" at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville.
Turk will speak about the Battle of Midway at the service on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
"I don't think there are many World War II veterans still around," Turk said, noting the importance of telling of their experiences to keep their stories alive.
Turk, who retired from Allegheny after 38 years, said he agreed to speak at the request of Abe Finton, a veteran and an acquaintance from church.
Turk's doctorate dissertation was about the United States Navy and the U.S. Foreign Policy from 1865 through 1917.
He will speak on the history of the Battle of Midway in 1942, six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japanese planned the attack for the first week of June of 1942. However, the United States had "in essence found out," he said, and were prepared for a counterattack. He said he will speak "to some extent" about the details of the attack.
The battle, which was from June 4 to 7, is considered by historians as one of the most significant battles of the war.
He will also speak about the earlier engagement in the Coral Sea, off the east coast of Australia.
Turk said courses he taught at the college involved the War in the Pacific and the U.S. destroyers in 1945 and 1946. Another course he taught was "World War II at Sea."
Turk taught at Allegheny from 1968 to 2006.
His presentation will be made to preserve the memories of the veterans as well as to help educate others about the history of the war and the battles fought.
